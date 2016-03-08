Video: Roma robbed as referee awards non-existent penalty

¿La mano de Smalling? #ASRoma #RomaBorussia



pic.twitter.com/8WaJ52e6sF — Fabrizio Pérez (@FabrizioPR) October 24, 2019 A free-kick eventually ended up in the face of Chris Smalling, thus clearing the danger. However, the referee thought the English defender handled the ball and decide to point to the spot. On the replays (see below), it was clear that the referee had made a huge mistake.

After taking the lead through Zaniolo in the first half, it looked like Roma were heading towards an important win against Borussia Mönchengladbach. However, in injury time, the referee decided to award the away side a non-existent penalty, which the Germans converted.