Video: Roma robbed as referee awards non-existent penalty

Roma proteste gruppo Collum
24 October at 21:15
After taking the lead through Zaniolo in the first half, it looked like Roma were heading towards an important win against Borussia Mönchengladbach. However, in injury time, the referee decided to award the away side a non-existent penalty, which the Germans converted. 
 
A free-kick eventually ended up in the face of Chris Smalling, thus clearing the danger. However, the referee thought the English defender handled the ball and decide to point to the spot. On the replays (see below), it was clear that the referee had made a huge mistake.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.