Video: Ronaldo and Dybala blast Juve midfielders in Lyon-Juve halftime break

Intervallo di lione-Juve, Ronaldo: " i centrocampisti non ci danno abbastanza supporto, siamo da soli"

Dybala: "non la prende nessuno"

Ronaldo: " si anche sulle seconde palle, niente" pic.twitter.com/hmD4VlOD45 — emilio (@emi_80_te) February 29, 2020

On Wednesday Juventus lost against Lyon in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 and despite making 14 attempts, Maurizio Sarri's men did not manage to register a single shot on target. For sure, this did not make Cristiano Ronaldo happy and during the halftime break of the match, he expressed his discontent with the situation in the tunnel of the stadium in Lyon in a conversation with Paulo Dybala, his attacking partner during the match.In the video, Ronaldo tells Dybala that "they do not give us enough support, we are alone", while the Argentinian agrees with a "nobody passes us" and Ronaldo responds again with "yes, also on the second balls, nothing". Here are the images caught by RMC Sport's cameras: