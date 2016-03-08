Video: Ronaldo breaks down in tears talking about his father

18 September at 14:00
In an interview with English TV channel ITV, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his late father, who passed away back in 2005 due to liver failure. The Portuguese striker was shown a video of his father, who expressed his pride for his son.
 
Ronaldo broke down in tears after the video, explaining that he had never seen it before. He also expressed regret as his father never got to see what he became; the number one footballer in the world. Take a look at the interview below.

