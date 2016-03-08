Video: Ronaldo breaks the corner flag and gets hurt
26 November at 21:30In the early stages of the game between Juventus and Atletico Madrid, a funny incident took place. Cristiano Ronaldo was chasing the ball down along the line, trying to keep it in place. However, instead, he ended up getting hurt.
The Portuguese tried to salvage the ball but didn't realise that the corner flag was going to be in the way. So, he broke the flag in half with a powerful kick, which also resulted in some notable pain. However, CR7 carried on playing. Take a look at the video below.
#JuveAtleti Ronaldo distrugge così una bandierina del corner pic.twitter.com/oagdLnB4uo— Alfredo Spedicato (@AlfredSped) November 26, 2019
