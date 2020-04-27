Video: Ronaldo continues to train hard - "These weels are on fire"

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prepare himself for the possible resumption of the Serie A season. Remaining at his home in Madeira, the Juventus star published a video of his morning workout earlier today, showing off his muscles on the exercise bike."These wheels are on fire", CR7 wrote on his Instagram profile, to go with the video. Although there is yet to be an official decision on the matter, the season could be resumed in June, but it will depend on the Coronavirus development in Italy.