Video: Ronaldo proves Sarri wrong; bags brace after 20 minutes
14 November at 21:30After the incidents against Lokomotiv Moscow and AC Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo has certainly proved Maurizio Sarri. The latter, who is the manager of Juventus, justified his substitution of the Portuguese start by claiming that he isn't in top shape, struggling with a knee injury.
However, since he arrived at Portugal's training camp for international duty, there has been no talks of an injury, which certainly is very strange. Against Lithuania this evening, in a game which is still going (kicked off at 8:45 pm), Ronaldo bagged himself a brace after just 20 minutes. Take a look at the goal below.
GOAL!— RouteOneFootball (@RouteOneFootbal) November 14, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot to put Portugal ahead of Lithuania!#PORLTU #CR7
pic.twitter.com/7DjEV82HgV
#PORLTU— fawaz (@iiiispor) November 14, 2019
Goooooooooooooal goat
pic.twitter.com/kkj9B3t9Ut
