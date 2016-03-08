Video: Ronaldo proves Sarri wrong; bags brace after 20 minutes

14 November at 21:30
After the incidents against Lokomotiv Moscow and AC Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo has certainly proved Maurizio Sarri. The latter, who is the manager of Juventus, justified his substitution of the Portuguese start by claiming that he isn't in top shape, struggling with a knee injury.
 
However, since he arrived at Portugal's training camp for international duty, there has been no talks of an injury, which certainly is very strange. Against Lithuania this evening, in a game which is still going (kicked off at 8:45 pm), Ronaldo bagged himself a brace after just 20 minutes. Take a look at the goal below.

