Video: Ronaldo spends his day off in the gym following Leverkusen clash

The players involved in the clash between Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen last night were given a day off by Maurizio Sarri. However, as well know by now, Ronaldo never stops.The Portuguese striker managed to get on the scoresheet against the Germans, scoring the third and final goal of the game. Despite playing the full 90 minutes, he didn't rest during his day off, but rather continued to train in the gym in his house. On Instagram, he published a video for his fans.