Video: Ronaldo 'steals' goal with an easy tap-in for Portugal

After all the controversy at Juventus, the international break has certainly done well for CR7. Above all, we got to see glimpses of what he displayed last season, having failed to perform at his very best at the start of this campaign. Take a look at the goal below, which some might say that he 'stole' from his teammate.

Ronaldo’s do a “Ramse” and make 99 goals for Portugal!

Cristiano Ronaldo followed up his hat-trick for Portugal last time out with a goal this afternoon, albeit a scrappy one. The Juventus star just had to make contact with the ball, extending his side's lead to 2-0 against Luxembourg.