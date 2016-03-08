Video - Sarri discusses Juventus move with Lichtsteiner after UEL final?

¿Qué le fue a decir Lichtsteiner a Sarri en la #UEFAEuropaLeagueFinal?pic.twitter.com/rcR26M2ajE — Mario Gago Huerta (@gago_mario) May 30, 2019

Yesterday's Europa League final against Arsenal might have been Maurizio Sarri's last match as the coach of Chelsea. All the signs are pointing towards a departure of the Italian from England and a move to Juventus, where he would replace the departing Massimiliano Allegri.Yesterday, the president of Juventus Andrea Agnelli met Roman Abramovich in the role of UEFA's ambassador as well as Fali Ramadani, the agent and broker of the Sarri deal. But there is another detail that escaped attention from yesterday's match that may be an indication of an imminent move.As reported by OndaCero at the end of the match, former Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner spoke with Sarri after the match. The images show a dialogue that lasted for a few seconds, with the Swiss defender seeming to have said the word Juventus accompanied by the hand gesture of "so much money".Sarri's reply from a distance seems to be: "I don't know, I hope so!". Perhaps a further clue. The video is going around the web but to have certainty, we will have to wait for the scheduled meeting between Sarri and Chelsea which is likely to take place already today.