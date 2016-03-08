Video: Serie A loanee mocked after horrible Panenka penalty
06 April at 18:00Udinese full-back Ali Adnan, who's currently on loan at MLS side Vancouver, didn't have the best of games last night as his side took on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and LA Galaxy.
After Vancouver had won a penalty straight away in the game, the Iranian attempt a so-called 'Panenka penalty', trying to chip the ball past the goalkeeper. However, Adnan's shot didn't have enough power and the goalkeeper made an easy save, leaving the full-back embarrassed.
Dare to Zlatan? pic.twitter.com/dWYPWlthkj— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 6 april 2019
Go to comments