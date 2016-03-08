Video: Serie A loanee mocked after horrible Panenka penalty

After Vancouver had won a penalty straight away in the game, the Iranian attempt a so-called 'Panenka penalty', trying to chip the ball past the goalkeeper. However, Adnan's shot didn't have enough power and the goalkeeper made an easy save, leaving the full-back embarrassed.

Dare to Zlatan? pic.twitter.com/dWYPWlthkj — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 6 april 2019

Udinese full-back Ali Adnan, who's currently on loan at MLS side Vancouver, didn't have the best of games last night as his side took on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and LA Galaxy.