Video: Serie A loanee mocked after horrible Panenka penalty

06 April at 18:00
Udinese full-back Ali Adnan, who's currently on loan at MLS side Vancouver, didn't have the best of games last night as his side took on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and LA Galaxy. 
 
After Vancouver had won a penalty straight away in the game, the Iranian attempt a so-called 'Panenka penalty', trying to chip the ball past the goalkeeper. However, Adnan's shot didn't have enough power and the goalkeeper made an easy save, leaving the full-back embarrassed. 

