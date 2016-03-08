Video - Skriniar makes fun of Juventus: 'You'll never win the Champions League!'

21 June at 12:15
Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar is currently on vacation in Dubai and he enjoyed a dinner with his friends, during which the trio sang a chant, teasing Serie A rivals Juventus at a distance. The Slovakian centre-back sang a chant that is very popular at the San Siro, above all during the Nerazzurri's matches, pointing out the Bianconeri's poor record in Champions League finals (two victories in the final against seven losses in the competition's history).
 

