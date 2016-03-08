Video: Spinazzola's fluky goal not enough for Roma against Wolfsberger

Spinazzola's header was headed away by the opponent, though only as far as the full-back once again, who didn't even need to react as his second header made it past the goalkeeper (see below). Unfortunately, the home side equalised in the second half thanks to a stunner, securing a point against the Giallorossi.

Despite being clear favourites, Roma failed to beat Wolfsberger in the second round of the Europa League group stage. It started well for Fonseca's men, who took the lead in the first half through Spinazzola, although with a bit of luck.