Video: Stunning atmosphere as Napoli fans sing Champions League hymn

Just before the kick-off, during the Champions League hymn, the Napoli fans created a fantastic atmosphere inside the stadium, which you could hear loud and clour on the outside. A fan captured the ritual on camera, as the home fans always yell 'the champions' at the hymn's end.

Talk about goosebumps



On Tuesday evening, Napoli faced Liverpool in the Champions League group stage at the San Paolo. The Partenopei certainly lived up to expectations as they put up a real show, and not just on the pitch.