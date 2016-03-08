Video: Stunning atmosphere as Napoli fans sing Champions League hymn

19 September at 21:00
On Tuesday evening, Napoli faced Liverpool in the Champions League group stage at the San Paolo. The Partenopei certainly lived up to expectations as they put up a real show, and not just on the pitch.
 
Just before the kick-off, during the Champions League hymn, the Napoli fans created a fantastic atmosphere inside the stadium, which you could hear loud and clour on the outside. A fan captured the ritual on camera, as the home fans always yell 'the champions' at the hymn's end.

