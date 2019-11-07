Video: Suso's trademark free-kick and AC Milan's deja-vu

Ahead of the important game against Juventus on Sunday evening, AC Milan have published a video on Instagram of Suso's trademark free-kick, remembering the goals against SPAL and Frosinone.The Spaniard scored the winner for the Rossoneri against SPAL a few weeks ago with a lovely free-kick. As the club highlights, the goal was very similar to the one he scored against Frosinone at the end of last season. Indeed, we all experienced a deja-vu. Take a look at the video below.