Video: Szczesny makes incredible save in Atalanta-Juventus

23 November at 16:00
Atalanta and Juventus are currently playing against one another in the 13th round of Serie A after the international break in what is an exciting showdown thus far, in which the home side has been the more convincing team. 

The Nerazzurri missed a penalty in the 16th minute, with Barrow hitting the crossbar. At that time, ​Szczesny got lucky but 6 minutes later it was another story from the Polish international, who made an incredible save against Mario Pasalic's header. Here is the video of the stop:
 

