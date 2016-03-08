Video: Tension between Fiorentina fans and police ahead of Atalanta clash

Tensione prima di #AtalantaFiorentina: scontri tra tifosi viola e polizia fuori dallo stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia #CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/NqoyBsswmW — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 25 april 2019

At 20:45, Atalanta will take on Fiorentina in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, looking to join Lazio in the final. However, the focus has been placed elsewhere ahead of the game as Fiorentina fans got into a heated argument with the police.Outside the stadium, Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium, the tension between the two parties resulted in moments of violence and fear. The incident took place by the guest sector, where 2000 Fiorentina fans had arrived by bus. The incident was captured by Calciomercato.com's correspondent Marina Belotti.