Video: The design of AC Milan and Inter's new stadium

As we have told you before, the American company is the favourite to win the project ahead of the Italian-American Progetto CMR. Populous design is inspired by the Duomo, featuring a glass shell which with the help of lights will be able to use the structure of the arena to resemble the church. Take a look for yourself below.



Yesterday, AC Milan and Inter announced that they will present the two designs for their new stadium on Thursday (via www.nuovostadiomilano.com/en). Early this morning, a video leaked on youtube of Populous design for the project.