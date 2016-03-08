Video: The difference between Juve and Portugal; Ronaldo smiles as he leaves
15 November at 18:35After being subbed off against Lokomotiv Moscow and Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo responded with a hat-trick for Portugal last night against Lithuania. Furthermore, he didn't head straight down to the locker room when he was subbed off.
The video of the substitution has been circulating on the internet today, showing the difference between Juventus and Portugal. Looking at recent outings with the Bianconeri, Ronaldo was a completely different player last night. Perhaps, he isn't on the best of terms with Sarri after all, though we can't tell for sure.
Non è difficile capire quando e come si può sostituire #Ronaldo... pic.twitter.com/No7Vpv9zaB— Matteo Caronni (@MCaronni) November 14, 2019
