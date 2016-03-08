VIDEO - The top spending clubs since 1995: Man City on top, AC Milan and Inter above Juve

aguero, manchester city, festeggiato, sane, david silva, 2018/19
16 March at 20:30
Throughout times, football has been transforming more into business with every passing year. Some of the amounts spent for footballers these days were unthinkable several years ago, with the likes of Diego Maradona moving for no more than $8 million. A video is currently circulating on football Twitter which presents the expenditure of football clubs throughout Europe in the past 24 years. English clubs are the top spenders but Italians are not that far behind, with Inter, AC Milan and Juventus all among the big spenders.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.