VIDEO - The top spending clubs since 1995: Man City on top, AC Milan and Inter above Juve

Throughout times, football has been transforming more into business with every passing year. Some of the amounts spent for footballers these days were unthinkable several years ago, with the likes of Diego Maradona moving for no more than $8 million. A video is currently circulating on football Twitter which presents the expenditure of football clubs throughout Europe in the past 24 years. English clubs are the top spenders but Italians are not that far behind, with Inter, AC Milan and Juventus all among the big spenders.