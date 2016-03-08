Video: Tonali scores stunning first Serie A goal

Here's the ABSURD free kick Sandro Tonali converted for his first Serie A goal. Stunning stuff from the Brescia teenager #GenoaBrescia pic.twitter.com/G0vfZ35DZl — The lesser Mathew (@CalcioKlimberg) October 26, 2019

Brescia are currently playing against Brescia at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Thiago Motta is experiencing his debut as the coach of the Rossoblu. Despite a relatively positive first half, however, his team is trailing at half time, as Sandro Tonali gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute with a remarkable free-kick from distance. This was also the 19-year-old's first Serie A goal in what is his first season in the top flight of Italian competitions. Here is a video of the incredible goal: