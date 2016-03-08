Video: VAR controversy as Napoli wanted penalty just before Atalanta's equaliser

Just seconds before Ilicic slotted home the 2-2 goal, Llorente was brought down in the penalty box at the other end. Naturally, the Partenopei wanted a penalty for what looked like a clear foul. However, after consulting with VAR (though not looking at the screen), referee Giacomelli stood by his initial decision to not award a penalty.

Take a look at our gallery to see the situation from multiple angles. Was it a penalty or not?

The last ten minutes of the game between Napoli and Atalanta were very dramatic, to say the least. The home side were heading towards an important win in front of their fans, but the Bergamo team managed to equalise in the last minutes of the game. Furthermore, not without controversy.