Video: VAR overrules Inter goal and awards penalty to Slavia instead

Inter looked to have doubled their lead in the important game against Slavia Prague this evening. However, after a VAR check, things changed completely for the Nerazzurri. Instead of 0-2, the scores were 1-1 just before the half-time break.



Lukaku scored the second for the Italians after a big mistake in the Slavia defence, paving the way for Luataro to easily assist his partner up front. However, moments before at the other end, De Vrij brought down the striker in the box.



VAR deemed this as a penalty, and the referee didn't take long to make up his mind, overruling the Nerazzurri's goal. The home side converted the penalty. Take a look at the goal and the penalty call below.