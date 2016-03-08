Video: Vecino's agent arrives at Inter's headquarters amid Everton links

Inter continue to work on sales in order to fund the incoming market. With this in mind, the future of Matias Vecino is yet to be decided as he could be sacrificed to allow the Nerazzurri to raise their offer for Christian Eriksen. Among others, Everton are interested in the midfielder.



Alessandro Lucci, the agent of the player (and Alessandro Florenzi), presented himself at the Inter headquarters earlier today to discuss the eventual farewell of the Uruguayan midfielder. Take a look at the video of his arrival below.