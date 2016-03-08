Nicolo Zaniolo has arrived at Villa Stuart ahead of his scheduled knee surgery, following the injury he suffered during yesterday's clash between Roma and Juventus. By the looks of it, the attacking midfielder's season is over.

Furthermore, the Euros with Italy - which will take place this summer - is also at risk for the youngster, who tore his ACL during the game. As we all know, it's never easy to recover from such injury, especially not quick. Take a look at the video below.