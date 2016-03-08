Video: Zaniolo arrives at Villa Stuart for surgery; Euros at serious risk
13 January at 10:00
Nicolo Zaniolo has arrived at Villa Stuart ahead of his scheduled knee surgery, following the injury he suffered during yesterday's clash between Roma and Juventus. By the looks of it, the attacking midfielder's season is over.
Furthermore, the Euros with Italy - which will take place this summer - is also at risk for the youngster, who tore his ACL during the game. As we all know, it's never easy to recover from such injury, especially not quick. Take a look at the video below.
#Zaniolo è arrivato a Villa Stuart per sottoporsi all'operazione. Il ragazzo, in stampelle, è stato accompagnato dalla madre Francesca e dalla fidanzata Sara. #ASRoma @ReteSport pic.twitter.com/5GM8aPTEme— Retesport 104.2fm (@ReteSport) January 13, 2020
