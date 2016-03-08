Vieira, on Balotelli: 'Difficult to work with him'

17 January at 13:00
Calciomercato reports that Nice coach Patrick Vieira wasn't a huge fan of working with Mario Balotelli, his former teammate at Inter and a French player in his past in Ligue 1:

" Mario's way of thinking is complicated to coincide with a team sport like football. And given the philosophy I wanted to put into practice, the work ethic and the compactness that I intended to build, it was really difficult for me to work with a footballer like Balotelli , in fact, it was difficult for both of us to work with each other".

Anthony Privetera

