Vieira snubs Arsenal: 'Juve the best-organized club where I played, Inter stuck in Mourinho era'
27 April at 12:40Former Inter and Juve midfielder Patrick Vieira spoke with La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of tonight’s Serie A clash between the Nerazzurri and the bianconeri: “I’ll watch the match with attention”, the Arsenal legend said.
“Juve is the best-organized club where I played, from the board to the fans, everybody has its role and players know the come after the institution. I left Turin because I didn’t want to play the last years of my career in Serie B. I was lucky enough to play for Inter, a big club that lacks order”.
SERIE A TITLE – “The same thing happens in France with Psg, Germany with Bayern or in Spain with Real Madrid and Barcelona. Juve work better than their opponents, AC Milan are rebuilding and Inter are stuck in the Mourinho era. In general, the mentality of Italian football is too short-term. If something doesn’t work after one year, you start all over from the beginning. Projects take time to be fulfilled”.
CHAMPIONS – “With Ronaldo Juve may have more chances to win, he is an extraordinary champion, a great professional. Juventus players waited for Ronaldo to do something against Ajax and they didn’t take their responsibility”.
SAINT MAXIMIN – “We don’t want to sell neither him nor Sarr, although they have the potential to play in Italy”.
RACISM – “Nothing has changed in Italy. When a Federal President like Tavecchio says certain things, it’s impossible to change something. There is a lot of ignorance and lack of education, clubs must do something to punish racists, fines are useless. Black players must be more supportive and leave the pitch when one is racially abused. I am the symbol of a multi-ethnic France and in Italy the sons of immigrants born in your country are not Italians, it’s absurd. Italy is depriving itself from intellectual openness and remains ignorant in front of the changes of the word. This ignorance feeds racism”.
