Christian Vieri has thrown some major shade at former Inter president Massimo Moratti, who is “worth nothing”.

The Italian striker took to Instagram to answer some questions from fans in a Q&A, and it was obvious that Nerazzurri fans would be interested to know what he thought about his former club.

The former Italy striker moved to the San Siro in 1999 for nearly €47 million (a huge sum in football at the time), and went on to score 103 Serie A goals in six seasons there.

Yet the striker, who is now a pundit on BeIN among other things, didn’t end his story well with Inter, with accusations rife that the Nerazzurri had hired private investigators to follow him.

Asked on Instagram on whether a rapprochement could be effected, the former striker said that “Inter itself never did anything to me, it was the people running the club. Have I spoken to Moratti? No, I’m not interested. He’s worth zero.

“But I miss San Siro, I gave everything there, and I really loved Inter, I thought I was going to end my career there.”

The 45-year-old still showed that he had some attachment to the Beneamata, also claiming that Coach Luciano Spalletti was “a coach who fits Inter.”