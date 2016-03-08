Vieri: 'Inter showing signs of something special...'

Former Juventus and Inter Milan forward, amongst others, Christian Vieri, has spoken to the Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of the match between the two clubs:



'​An exciting spot for our football. It will be a real show at the Meazza. The world is watching us, full stadium, wonderful colours, unique atmosphere, as only San Siro overflowing knows how to give. On the field a great European level, Juventus, against an Inter that is quickly catching up on the international heavyweights. The performance at the Camp Nou, at least for an hour, says that the Nerazzurri have taken the right path and that Conte is a huge coach.



'Inter scudetto? ​Stay calm, we wait 3-4 months to understand how much gap has been really recovered compared to Juve and also to Napoli. Certainly, Inter is giving very important signals of continuity, solidity, organization, technique and courage.'