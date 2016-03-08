Former Juventus, AC Milan and Inter star Christian Vieri has talked about Ronaldo’s possible move to Juventus: “It would be like winning the lottery for Italian football. Serie A is not well known abroad and it’s not as appealing as it used to be”, the former Italy star said.“I’d watch Serie A games with much more excitement if Ronaldo joins Juve. Every week-end would want to know the result of Juventus games and how many goals Ronaldo scored.”