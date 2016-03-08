Vieri: ‘Juve-Atletico like a Champions League final, Piatek the right striker for AC Milan’

07 February at 12:50
Former Italy striker Christian Vieri spoke with La Gazzetta dello Sport about the current Serie A campaign.

PIATEK – “He’s been proving his huge determination. I really like him, he can break the opponents’ defense, he’s always able to hurt. AC Milan signed a top striker. Cutrone and him are top players. You need strikers that like to go to war up front and AC Milan have them”.

INTER -    “They still have highs and lows. I think they did a positive change with Spalletti. The club is building an important future. They are back in the Champions League and I think that in a couple of years they’ll close the gap with Juve. Now they need to sign players with experience and with experience in winning trophies”.

JUVE-ATLTICO – “It’s like an anticipated Champions League final. I spent the first years of my career there. The true Vieri was born at Juventus, then I joined Atletico. Gip spent 34 million of Italian Lira which was a lot of money at that time (around € 17-18 million). Today Juve and Atletico are among the top five teams in Europe, they played two Champions League final each in the last few years”.

