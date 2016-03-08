Vieri names Serie A defender better than Godin and De Ligt

Former Juventus, Atletico, Lazio, Inter Milan and AC Milan forward, amongst other teams, Christian 'Bobo' Vieri, has spoken to the Gazzetta dello Sport about the defender situation in Serie A; with the expected arrival of Matthijs de Ligt at Juventus, alongside Inter's coup of Atletico defender Diego Godin.



"Godin? On a free transfer, it is a great deal for the 33-year-old from Uruguay. An outstanding defender with very high level experience. He, Skriniar and De Vrij are old-fashioned defenders, players who exalt themselves in melee, Yes, Inter has laid a foundation of steel. A wall like that for Conte is not bad.



"​Manolas is an expert, strong and reliable. He has been playing for five years in Italy, another one of those who knows how to defend himself. Koulibaly is devastating. In my opinion we speak of the most complete defender in the world: soft, fast and powerful.



"De Ligt? ​Juve makes a huge signing. There is no need for you to describe the skill of this young central defender, already so solid, well-established, even expert. Bonucci and Chiellini? If you aim for the top trophies, you must have at least 4 strong centre-backs. And then, at 35, Chiellini goes hand in hand with a little more attention. Juve always looks ahead, De Ligt is the future."