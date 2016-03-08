Vieri speaks about Ronaldo, Nainggolan and his favorite striker

Christian Vieri spoke last night to Channel 5 on Cristiano Ronaldo's dry spell, Radja Nainggolan and his favorite striker.



"Cristiano Ronaldo is just unlucky, he could have scored five goals in three, the ball just does not want to get in.



"The ideal attacking partner for CR7? I would always play Douglas Costa and Dybala but the coach is the one to decide the coach. I think Pjanic and Cuadrado both deserved red cards not yellow.



"The controversy for Nainggolan at the disco? Everyone is free to do what they want, only what you do on the field counts. No team can compete with Juventus for the Scudetto. There is no anti-Juventus. My relationship with Inter fans? It has been intense and beautiful for six years."



"The return of Maldini to Milan? It was time. He has been there his whole life, he loves Milan and it is right that he is back. Can Cutrone coexist with Higuain? They are two pure strikers, so in theory no, but in the last minutes, as against Roma, they can play together."



"Is Mancini the right man for the national team? Yes, he is very good , he has great experience, he was one of the best Italian players and he knows what he has to do: he has called many young people that is the fundamental thing. It will take time, but slowly Italy will return to be Italy. Lotito? I do not know him".



"The strongest I played with ... Ronaldo the phenomenon was very fast with an incredible technique, then Mancini who was my idol as a child, Zidane, Del Piero, Totti, Inzaghi Montella, Salas, Boksic, Crespo, Recoba : all great players."