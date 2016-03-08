Vieri tells Inter to sign Lukaku and confirms Griezmann will join Barcelona
15 June at 11:45Former Italy star striker Christian Vieri has spoken with BeIn Sports about the first transfer negotiations in Europe: "Dzeko is the most complete striker in Italy. He has everything a striker needs. With him and Lukaku Inter will be devastating. The Man United striker is a best, he only needs to show his talent consistently".
SU HIGUAIN - "It's normal to go through tough times, he has scored bags of goals with Napoli and Juventus. He didn't do well with AC Milan, for many reasons and it was impossible to adapt to life in England in just six months. If I was a sporting director I would gamble on him".
PIATEK? - "He is a fighter he always wants to score, he is a big striker. AC Milan must base the next season on him".
REAL AND BARCELONA - "Griezmann in Barcellona and Jovic in Madrid. The two Spanish clubs want to win the Champions Leagua and have raised their level. Messi will be on fire next season, it will be funny".
