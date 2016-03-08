Vieri: Tottenham sacking Pochettino is a joke
20 November at 16:45Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s legendary striker Christian Vieri has criticised the English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur for sacking manager Mauricio Pochettino.
The 47-year-old was relieved of his duties on Tuesday evening after the North London-based club’s disastrous start to the league campaign where they are currently placed on the 14th spot of the league table with just 14 points from first 12 league games—11 behind fourth-placed Manchester City.
The news came as a surprising one for a lot of football fans all over the world as Pochettino guided Spurs to their maiden UEFA Champions League final just six months ago where they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
Vieri, who is famous for his time with the Milan-based club from 1999 to 2005 where he scored 103 goals in just 143 league matches, criticised Spurs’ hierarchy for the sacking of the former Southampton manager on his official Instagram account and termed it a ‘joke’.
"Football is now a joke,” he wrote. “Sacking a coach who took the club to the Champions League final just six months ago is a joke. They’ve all lost their heads."
