La Liga side Villarreal have signed AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca, as part of a deal that will see Samu Castillejo join the rossoneri.The Spanish winger had arrived in Milan last night and had arrived at the club's La Madonnina clinic to undergo a medical earlier today . He is part of the deal that will see Bacca join Villarreal.Sky Italia state that Bacca has now signed for Villarreal after he arrived at the club's headquarters earlier today.The Colombian a medical at Villarreal's headquarters by the time Castillejo was undergoing a medical of his own in Milan. Bacca has now signed the Villarreal contract that will bind him to the Yellow Submarines for four seasons.All is done. A deal will be announced soon.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)