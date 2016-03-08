Villarreal sign Carlos Bacca from AC Milan
16 August at 14:30La Liga side Villarreal have signed AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca, as part of a deal that will see Samu Castillejo join the rossoneri.
The Spanish winger had arrived in Milan last night and had arrived at the club's La Madonnina clinic to undergo a medical earlier today. He is part of the deal that will see Bacca join Villarreal.
Sky Italia state that Bacca has now signed for Villarreal after he arrived at the club's headquarters earlier today.
The Colombian a medical at Villarreal's headquarters by the time Castillejo was undergoing a medical of his own in Milan. Bacca has now signed the Villarreal contract that will bind him to the Yellow Submarines for four seasons.
All is done. A deal will be announced soon.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
