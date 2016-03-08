Villas-Boas: “Cristiano Ronaldo will surely win the Champions League with Juventus”

Before the match Italy-Portugal, Il Corriere dello Sport interviewed André Villas-Boas in exclusive. Here are some lines reported from the newspaper.



Were you surprised from the purchase of your compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo by Juventus?

"It totally surprised me. How do you sell Cristiano for € 100 million? It’s not understandable from any point of view: neither sport nor economic. Congratulations to Juventus for the blow they made".

CR7 will win the Golden Ball?

«Honestly, I hope so. It would be right, because he deserves it. "

With Ronaldo Juventus will raise the Champions League?

"Absolutely yes. I do not say that they are the number one favourite, but now they have a champion that will make the difference".

Will we see you again in Serie A after the experience at Inter as Mourinho’s deputy?

"Italy obviously interests me. On the tactical point of view, it’s one of the most difficult leagues. In the future who knows”.



Emanuele Giulianelli