Villas Boas: ‘Tottenham ruined what I did, Inter can hurt Spurs’

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas Boas has criticised his former club for ruining what he had done for them and has tipped Inter for beating Spurs in the UEFA Champions League.Villas Boas had joined Tottenham as the club's manager after the sacking of Harry Redknapp that summer. He helped Spurs finish fifth in the Premier League that season, but was sacked in December 2013 to be replaced by Tim Sherwood.Villas Boas was recently talking to Corriere dello Sport about his tenure at Spurs and he believes that the club ruined whatever he had done there. The Portuguese said: "The first season was magnificent in all respects. We had a short team but good spirit and a lot of will. We got the record of points in the history of Tottenham with an extraordinary Bale who played behind Adebayor and was free to move, but also with Lennon and Walker we had weapons for the counterattack."In April we made plans for the following season, I proposed purchases and sales, but the owners did not listen to me and in a short time everything we had created was destroyed. I also received a proposal from PSG but I said no for the love of Tottenham. Maybe it was a mistake."About Inter's game against Spurs in the Champions League, AVB said: "At Wembley, Tottenham will have control of the ball possession because it is a team that plays well and creates many chances but you will see that Inter will have chances to score especially on the break."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)