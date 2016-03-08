Vital month ahead for Inter's season

07 March at 11:00
Inter's season has reached a vital moment. Eintracht Frankfurt tonight followed by the Milan derby on the 17th th March.
 
"First exam, Inter at the crossroads in Europe" is the title chosen La Stampa columns.
 
"Tonight at the Eintracht home without Nainggolan - it says - Spalletti risks losing for a month: from the Germans to the derby, in the ten days of the Nerazzurri play a large part of the season".
 
Inter take on Eintracht Frankfurt tonight in Germany and they will be looking to get back to Italy.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.