Vrsaljko: ‘Argentina players cried like girls’

Former Sassuolo defender Sime Vrsaljko played a brilliant game against Argentina yesterday night. The Croatian right-back had no kind words for his opponents after the final whistle



“I saw Argentineans fall down and cry like girls. Sampaoli thought he would dominate us but I don’t know what games he does watch.”



“We were the best team on the pitch and we deserved to win. We had more chances and now they could be eliminated. They will have to do much better if they want to qualify for the next stage.”



Vrsaljko, 26, joined the Colchoneros from Sassuolo two years ago. The Croatian moved to Madrid for € 16 million and during the last campaign he played 29 games in all competitions (0 goals, five assists).



Both Napoli and Juventus had been linked with welcoming the services of the talented defender but Atletico Madrid reached an agreement to extend his contract in February.

