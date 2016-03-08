Vrsaljko signs contract with Inter after successful medical - video

Sime Vrsaljko has signed a € 2.8 million-a-year deal with Inter until 2023. The Croat has had medical tests with Inter today.



Atletico Madrid confirmed yesterday that they have reached an agreement with Inter and that the player was allowed to have his medical tests with the Serie A giants.



​Vrsaljko’s took the first part of his medical tests this morning and completed all the checks at 2.30 pm (Italy time) after a break of nearly one hour.



Inter's official announcement is jsut a matter of time now.



