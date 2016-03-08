Vucinic: 'Conte perfect for Roma'

13 April at 15:45
Former Juventus and Roma striker Mirko Vucinic spoke to Radio Centro Suono about his past at both Serie A clubs, also reflecting on the possibility of Antonio Conte joining the club from the capital.

"I still have many friends in Rome. I spent five unforgettable years in Roma but I do not regret the transfer to Juve. I do not live by regrets. Conte? He is a winner. Where he went, he won. I would like to see him at Roma because the Giallorossi fans deserve to win, Conte would have the right character to impose himself in the capital," he said.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.