Vucinic: 'Conte perfect for Roma'
13 April at 15:45Former Juventus and Roma striker Mirko Vucinic spoke to Radio Centro Suono about his past at both Serie A clubs, also reflecting on the possibility of Antonio Conte joining the club from the capital.
"I still have many friends in Rome. I spent five unforgettable years in Roma but I do not regret the transfer to Juve. I do not live by regrets. Conte? He is a winner. Where he went, he won. I would like to see him at Roma because the Giallorossi fans deserve to win, Conte would have the right character to impose himself in the capital," he said.
Go to comments