Vucinic: 'Conte perfect for Roma'

Former Juventus and Roma striker Mirko Vucinic spoke to Radio Centro Suono about his past at both Serie A clubs, also reflecting on the possibility of Antonio Conte joining the club from the capital.



"I still have many friends in Rome. I spent five unforgettable years in Roma but I do not regret the transfer to Juve. I do not live by regrets. Conte? He is a winner. Where he went, he won. I would like to see him at Roma because the Giallorossi fans deserve to win, Conte would have the right character to impose himself in the capital," he said.