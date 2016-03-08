Vukelic: We are waiting for offers from Roma, Milan for Olmo
14 November at 10:50Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb’s Deputy Sport Director Marko Vukelic has revealed that his club are waiting for an official offer for star midfielder Dani Olmo.
The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has attracted interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants AC Milan and AS Roma in the recent past.
Vukelic, while talking to Calciomercato.com, admitted that he has knowledge of Roma and Milan’s interest in Olmo but has also revealed that there has been no official offer on the table from any club in Europe.
"We know Roma and Milan are interested in Dani Olmo,” he said. “They are not the only ones who are interested in him [Olmo] as many clubs are following him because he is a star but there are no offers on the table as of yet.”
Talking about Olmo’s possible departure in the upcoming transfer window, Vukelic said: "Obviously it is possible, we are always ready to listen to concrete offers and we are waiting for them to arrive.”
When asked if there is a minimum value set for the departure of Olmo, Vukelic responded by saying: "There is no minimum value. We never talked about figures, nor we will in the future. Olmo has many suitors, we'll see when real offers arrive.”
Olmo has been with Zagreb since the summer of 2014 when he moved from FC Barcelona.
However, he was promoted to the senior team in 2015 and since then has scored 32 goals and provided 27 assists in just 119 league appearances.
