Wallace to return to Lazio at the end of Braga loan
11 October at 13:20Lazio defender Wallace joined Sporting Braga from Portugal in the summer, on a loan basis with an option for the club to purchase him permanently set at 25 million euros. In a move that has the fingerprints of super agent Jorge Mendes all over it, it does not look like a permanent solution for the Brazilian.
Lazio reportedly still have faith in the player, as per A Bola, and Braga cannot afford the 25 million euros requested by the Italian club. For this reason, his future is tied to Rome, only temporarily in Portugal.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!
Go to comments