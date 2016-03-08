Wan-Bissaka over Cancelo: Have Man Utd made the right choice?

After what has been a rather long wait, Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Aaron Wan Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a fee in the region of 50 million euros.



This signing has come just weeks after United's reported interest in Joao Cancelo, who also happens to be a Manchester City target currently. While it seems unlikely that City do end up signing Cancelo, United can look back on it and wonder how different things could have been for themselves.



Reports now state that Juve are now against the idea of letting the Portuguese go and have made a U-turn from a possible sale this summer.



But looking back, United could have had Cancelo today instead of Wan-Bissaka for a similar fee. Juve valued Cancelo for around 50 million euros themselves- just like how much Crystal Palace are getting out of the deal for Wan Bissaka.



But it seems as though United have got the better deal by signing the 21-year-old Englishman.



What Wan-Bissaka is more defensively sound that Cancelo. He is no-nonsense and it is very tough to go past the right-back. Only Leroy Sane has dribbled past him this past season and Wan-Bissaka has kept many left-wingers in his pocket, that includes Eden Hazard and Heung min Son.



He can play wing-back and while he is very sound defensively, he is not as technical as Cancelo going forward. Cancelo is an attack-minded full-back who can play either sides. He is better while attacking than while defending.



But one big advantage that Wan-Bissaka has is age. He is 21 and can easily be United's first choice right-back for the next ten years. But he is yet to learn a lot and has lots to improve.



He can still learn massively in terms of how to attack. He will be the first choice with Diogo Dalot expected to be the second choice but will get to play more regularly. Ashley Young used to be a winger during his prime and can help Wan-Bissaka learn the trade of attacking. More than that, the Englishman used to be a striker during his early days at Crystal Palace.



Cancelo doesn't have time on his side, even though he can still improve. But for the same fee, Wan-Bissaka presents a better deal.