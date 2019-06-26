Wan-Bissaka to join Man Unted: the details of the deal
The Red Devils are in the market for a defender and has been linked with the 21-year-old who had a great season for the Glaziers during the 2018-19 campaign.
Romano posted on his official Twitter and Instagram account on Wednesday that both clubs have agreed fee of €53 million for Wan-Bissaka and the England U21 international will sign a five-year deal with the Manchester-based club.
Wan-Bissaka is being famous as a versatile defender who can do a lot of things right. He has the pace to trouble opposition’s wingers whereas he can also prove too quick for the opposition’s defensive line on the flanks.
Aaron Wan Bissaka to Manchester United, here we go! The agreement with Crystal Palace is going to be finalized for €53/54M add ons included, he’ll have medicals soon. AWB will sign until June 2024 with Man Utd. #MUFC #ManUnited #AWB #transfers #CPFC Il Manchester United prepara il colpo sulla fascia destra: in arrivo il terzino Aaron Wan Bissaka per 53 milioni di euro, affare in chiusura anche per gli ultimi dettagli. Firmerà poi un contratto da 5 anni. @skysport #calciomercato #wanbissaka #ManU
That’s not it as Wan-Bissaka has shown that he has good decision making quality when it comes to defensive duties as well, therefore, he can prove to be an excellent acquisition for the Red Devils.
