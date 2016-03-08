Wanda and Icardi disappointed by Inter
01 June at 10:35Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara are disappointed by Inter as they hoped the club would block the Argentinean's exit claiming that he is not for sale. No chiefs of the nerazzurri denied that the player could be leaving in the summer and, in addition to that, new contract talks with the Argentinean has not begun. Wanda and Icardi thought negotiations for a new deal would bebin right after the end of the season but at the moment they have received no calls from the club's HQ yet.
