Wanda asks Inter to return captaincy to Icardi; Argentinian striker set to miss the derby

05 March at 09:30
The meeting between Mauro Icardi and Luciano Spalletti did not solve the stalemate that has been created since February 13, the day in which the Nerazzurri announced that they had removed Icardi's captain's armband.

"This is the last time I talk to you," Icardi allegedly said in a confrontation yesterday with Spalletti, Corsini, Marotta, Ausilio and Gardini, although the versions of the parties vary.

According to Corriere della SeraIcardi has once again refused to return training with the group and has obtained a medical bulletin to continue his physiotherapy until the international break in March. Thus, he has postponed every decision on his future until after the derby, when he is expected to meet Steven Zhang.

Thus, the Argentinian is likely to miss the match against AC Milan. The player himself has proposed to undergo medical check-ups in Villa Stuart in Rome. Now the ball passes to President Zhang who, after resolving the dispute with Perisic in January, will meet Icardi in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara has asked the management to return the captain's armband and give a public explanation about what happened.

