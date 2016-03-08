Wanda calls Conte: he doesn't want a new 'Diego Costa case' with Icardi at Inter

23 June at 12:30
Mauro Icardi's departure from Inter seems inevitable at this point. Antonio Conte has made it clear that the former Nerazzurri captain is not a part of his plans and reiterated this once again to Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Wanda called the manager once again to try to improve the relationship and convince Conte to give Icardi a chance but there are no margins for a happy ending to the story. Conte does not want a new "Diego Costa case" at Inter, which he experienced during his time at Chelsea when the Spaniard forced a move back to Atletico Madrid.

