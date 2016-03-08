Wanda: 'Icardi colder than Higuain. He will renew with Inter for sure'
21 January at 09:30Wanda Nara was the absolute protagonist of the first Tiki Taka episode of the year. The wife and agent of Mauro Icardi answered questions about the possible renewal of the captain's Inter contract.
"Against Sassuolo, Mauro had little service by his teammates and it may happen but it seems that it is always his fault. In any case, the renewal has nothing to do with it, he does not feel the pressure, he is colder than Higuain," she said.
"I'm always the bitch but I've never asked for the renewal and Mauro has never asked for anything. Everyone has the agent he deserves, we have always been transparent. I do not have to call anyone. When they call me, I answer and talk about it. The club will know the right time.
"An appointment this week? We hope so, we will definitely see each other. On the part of Mauro, there is the willingness to remain for a long time at Inter. For me, he will 100% renew with Inter but I cannot predict the future," Wanda concluded.
