Wanda Icardi’s reaction to husband Mauro’s goal against Tottenham is priceless.

Inter managed an incredible come-from-behind win against Spurs on Tuesday night, scoring two wonderful late goals to topple Tottenham.

The first was a crisp volley from outside the box, which Icardi buried to send the San Siro into raptures.

The Nerazzurri have endured a slow start to the season, scoring only five times before last night and losing twice in Serie A to small sides like Sassuolo and Parma.

She posted a nice video of her after the game, writing:

“Tears of joy! We are so proud, and never doubted. Welcome to the Champions League Mauro Icardi. I love you captain!”.

The Argentine is coming off 24 and 29-goal campaigns in Serie A with Inter, and was seen as one of the best European players to have not participated in a Champions League game.

Wanda had expressed support for her husband before the game, too, saying that

“Mauro will score because he always has, it’s something that comes naturally to him.”