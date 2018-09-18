Wanda Icardi's heartwarming message after Tottenham winner
19 September at 17:10Wanda Icardi’s reaction to husband Mauro’s goal against Tottenham is priceless.
Inter managed an incredible come-from-behind win against Spurs on Tuesday night, scoring two wonderful late goals to topple Tottenham.
The first was a crisp volley from outside the box, which Icardi buried to send the San Siro into raptures.
The Nerazzurri have endured a slow start to the season, scoring only five times before last night and losing twice in Serie A to small sides like Sassuolo and Parma.
She posted a nice video of her after the game, writing:
“Tears of joy! We are so proud, and never doubted. Welcome to the Champions League Mauro Icardi. I love you captain!”.
The Argentine is coming off 24 and 29-goal campaigns in Serie A with Inter, and was seen as one of the best European players to have not participated in a Champions League game.
Wanda had expressed support for her husband before the game, too, saying that “Mauro will score because he always has, it’s something that comes naturally to him.”
